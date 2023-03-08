Love Island stars congratulate Amy Hart on birth of first child

Amy Hart is now a mum!

The former Love Island star has given birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sam Rason. The couple have welcomed a beautiful baby boy, but have yet to reveal his name.

Amy and Sam decided to take to social media last night to announce the wonderful news to their fans. The new parents shared four adorable photos of themselves with their newborn son.

“Well…. 4 days of contractions at home (which everyone told us were braxton hicks…they weren’t), 4 very short hours in the delivery suite and 5 long days in hospital later, we are home with our dreamy baby boy,” the couple gushed in their joint caption.

“Born at 3.31am on 3/3/23 weighing 8lbs with the most beautiful head of hair (Amy would take the 9 months of reflux again) and we are so so in love,” Amy and Sam added. “Proper introductions to come but now we’re home safe and sound.”

The couple have received an influx of congratulatory messages, including many from Amy’s fellow Love Island alumni.

“OMG he’s here”, exclaimed Yewande Biala.

“Waaah congratulations,” replied Amber Gill.

“Congratulations my darling !! So proud of you!!!”, added Joanna Chimonides.

In August of last year, Amy and Sam revealed that they were expecting their first child together. The couple shared a sweet image of themselves dressed up in Mamma Mia inspired outfits, during Amy’s 30th birthday celebrations. The expectant parents beamed in the snap as they held up sonogram photos to the camera.

In the caption of their post at the time, Amy and Sam detailed that despite wanting to become parents, they hadn’t intended on trying for a baby until January of this year, and so falling pregnant was a surprise to them. “Life has a funny way eh!!”, they wrote teasingly.

In the past, Amy has also been incredibly open about the process of freezing her eggs and her worries surrounding fertility.

The couple have had a whirlwind romance together, after Sam initially reached out to Amy via social media. The pair subsequently confirmed their relationship in August 2021.

Congratulations to Amy and Sam on the birth of their baby boy!