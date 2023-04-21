SHEmazing!
Love Island star Teddy Soares speaks out after Faye Winter split

Teddy Soares has publicly spoken out for the first time since his breakup with Faye Winter.

The 28-year-old found romance with 27-year-old Faye during the 2021 series of Love Island. However, after 18 months of dating, the pair announced their separation in February.

In his first interview since the breakup, Teddy opened up to MailOnline about how he has been feeling.

“I have a voice again. I feel like I'm coming out of my shell again and going to events and going out more. Which is really nice,” he confessed.

Teddy then went on to disagree with some of Faye’s actions.

“I've never been through a public break up before so it's difficult seeing it everywhere and seeing things she posts and stuff online,” he continued.

Teddy also expressed his upset at losing contact with golden retriever Bonnie, who the pair adopted together in September of last year. “She is posting the dog which is really hard because we shared it. I have a snoop every so often to see the dog, she's grown so much since I left in January,” he admitted.

After a few weeks of speculation, Faye chose to confirm her split with Teddy in February by sharing a snap of dog Bonnie.

"Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I'm forever grateful,” she added.

In a recent interview with OK!, Faye described how she and Teddy got “moulded together” during their time on Love Island.

"We had different dreams and ambitions and I had to respect Teddy’s. We were so similar and we got on so well – he’ll forever have a very special place in my heart – and it feels like I’m grieving someone,” she concluded.

