Love Island star Shaughna Phillips welcomes her first child

Congratulations are in order for Shaughna Phillips!

The former Love Island star has given birth to her first child. The 28-year-old has welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. She had previously said throughout her pregnancy that she wanted to wait until she gave birth before finding out the gender of her little one.

Shaughna, who took part in the very first winter series of Love Island in 2020, decided to share her wonderful news on social media. The new mum posted an adorable snap of her cradling her newborn in her arms as she sits in her hospital bed. She also posted a cute picture of her baby girl fast asleep.

Phillips revealed her newborn's name, announcing she has named her bundle of joy Lucia.

Sharing the wonderful new to her 1.4M Instagram followers, Shaughna captioned the post, “My darling Lucia, I wish I had you sooner so I could love you longer. 04/04/23. 8lb 8oz. 8:10pm”.

The former reality TV star also revealed Adele's song Make You Feel My Love was playing when her baby girl was born. "The song that was playing when you entered the world, no truer word my darling. LPW".

Many famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate Shaughna on her daughter's arrival.

Comedian Katherine Ryan wrote, “Yay she’s here! Congratulations”, while Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry penned, “Congrats”.

“Congratulations gorgeous girl”, added I’m a Celeb’s Vicky Pattison.

Shaughna surprised Love Island fans when she revealed in October 2019 that she was expecting her first child.

The reality star shared a video montage of key moments throughout her pregnancy at that point, including her positive pregnancy test and one of her first baby scans.

In the video, Shaughna also included the adorable moment that she told fellow Love Island alum Demi Jones that a baby was on the way.

Following her pregnancy announcement, Shaughna later revealed to her Instagram audience how she felt when she found out that she was going to be a mum. “The biggest shock I've ever had in my life,” she exclaimed at the time. "There's just no feeling like it in the world.”

Congratulations to Shaughna on the birth of her new bundle of joy!