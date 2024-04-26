Love Island star Olivia Bowen shares insight into ‘best’ holiday

Olivia Bowen has been sharing an insight into her recent family holiday to Dubai.

The former Love Island star, who met her husband Alex on the reality show back in 2016, enjoyed a trip with her partner and their son Abel, whom they welcomed into the world in June 2022.

After returning home from the sun-soaked holiday, Olivia admitted she had ‘the best time’ in Dubai and described being in a ‘little happy bubble’ with her husband and son while away.

Sharing a collection of stunning photos from their adventure-filled getaway to her 3M Instagram followers, the 30-year-old shared highlights from the holiday and opened up about their stay.

In the caption of the post, Olivia wrote, “Holiday blues. We’ve been to Dubai so many times, we’ve stayed at @atlantisthepalm 4 or more times, however this holiday with our Abel was hands down the best time we have ever had in Dubai”.

“I was so unsure of taking away a nearly two year old, wondering if there was enough for him to do, would he be able to enjoy the park properly, would it be too busy too hot etc”.

“All of my concerns melted away within the first hour of arriving in Atlantis, the most perfect kid friendly hotel even for younger ages than Abel. There’s SO much for them to do, softplay, arcades, bowling, aquarium, play area, endless food options, games set up, splash parks & not to mention the most incredible waterpark where he found his love for the rapids & wave machine!!!”.

The former reality star went on to admit that they didn’t even need to leave their hotel until the last night to see the Burj Khalifa with her mother-in-law.

“We kayaked, swam with 65,000 marine animals (including sharks no less), we went on crazy rides, ate the most incredible food!”.

“It was so hard to choose photos & I have like 193379 videos I need to share so apologies in advance for the mammoth of throwbacks of this holiday you’re about to receive!”.

Olivia closed off by adding, “Anyway, I could harp on all day I’m in a little happy bubble, the best experience with my family. If you were considering Atlantis – this is your sign to book that holiday! It’s bloody worth the flight agg ha!”.

She also revealed, “Oh I do also have to mention, this trip wouldn’t have been possible without the mammoth help from my incredible Mum in law, she enabled us to be able to do some amazing experiences & Abel just loved having her there & getting such special bonding time”.

Many fans of Oliva and Alex’s flooded the comments with complimentary messages. One fan said, “Omg such an adorable family I love keeping up with you guys”. “Such magic memories!”, penned another fan, while a third said, “What a beautiful family Abel is gorgeous”.