Love Island star Marcel set to become a dad for the first time

Love Island star Marcel and his girlfriend Rebecca are expecting their first child together. The couple, who have been dating for 14 months, shared their joyous news with OK! Magazine.

The dad-to-be revealed the moment he found out the major news, “I was in the studio with my headphones on and she tapped me on the shoulder. She had loads of pregnancy tests in her hand, just to make doubly sure. It was crazy! It’s my first baby and I’ve been waiting a long time for this, so it’s just mad.”

The couple explained that they had been trying to conceive for quite some time, but Rebecca sadly suffered a miscarriage last year.

“We were trying for months. We found out we were pregnant very early in our relationship, and both felt like we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together, so we were getting ready for the baby. And then we found out we had a miscarriage. We both took it really badly. It took a little while for us to get over it, but it did make us stronger because when you go through something like that, it makes you be there for the other person.”

Rebecca shared that the miscarriage has made her worry about this pregnancy, but they have been busy preparing for parenthood so far.

The couple have yet to find out if they’re expecting a baby boy or girl but are due to find out very soon, “The doctor said you can find out between 16 and 20 weeks. I’ve been buying clothes for both boys and girls. They’ve got four seasons of clothes already.”