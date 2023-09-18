Love Island star joining Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland line-up

Virgin Media have announced more famous faces that are set to star in Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland.

The hit show is returning to our screens for a one-off episode to celebrate 25 years of Virgin Media Television.

After a host of Irish celebrities were revealed to be joining the special episode last week, even more recognisable stars have now joined the line-up.

Among them are a trio of Ireland’s favourite news reporters- Gavan Reilly, Zara King and Richard Chambers.

Gavan is known for being Virgin Media’s political correspondent Reilly, while Zara and Richard are news correspondents.

After the news of their appearance was announced, Zara took to her Instagram Stories to reveal, “The boys and I are very excited to be part of the Gogglebox Special Episode this week”.

Another household that will appear in the episode consists of reality stars Hughie Maughan and Matthew MacNabb.

Hughie is known for finding fame while in Big Brother, while Love Island fans will recognise Matthew from his time in the villa back in 2021.

When news broke that they are also set to star in the upcoming episode, Matthew shared his excitement about the show on social media by explaining, “Class craic with @hughiemaughanofficial and the amazing team @virginmediatelevision/ @kiteentertainment. Hope yous enjoy it!!”.

Other stars that were previously announced to appear in a household in Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland include An Irish Goodbye stars James Martin and Seamus O’Hara, radio host Brian Dowling and his Dancing with the Stars judge husband Arthur Gourounlian, and Ireland AM’s Karen Koster, Tommy Bowe and Martin King, among others.

We’re so excited for this special episode and can’t wait to see if any more stars will be taking part!

Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland will air on Wednesday, September 20 at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.