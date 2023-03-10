Love Island star Jack Keating announces birth of first child

Ronan Keating has become a granddad for the very first time!

The Boyzone singer’s son Jack has announced the birth of his first child.

Jack, who found fame on Love Island last summer when he appeared as a Casa Amor bombshell, revealed the lovely news on Instagram last night.

The 23-year-old posted an adorable black-and-white photo of himself holding his new bundle of joy.

“Welcome to the world my little [princess emoji],” he penned, revealing that he is now a father to a baby girl. It is not yet known who the mother is, as Jack has not publicly revealed any romantic relationships since featuring on Love Island in July.

Following the announcement of his daughter’s birth, the new dad has received a ton of well-wishes and congratulations messages – particularly from fellow Love Island stars and members of his family.

“Little Cutie,” granddad Ronan simply wrote, alongside a heart emoji.

“I miss her so much already,” commented Jack’s mother and Ronan’s ex-wife, Yvonne Connolly.

“Congratulations hunny!!!” replied Paige Thorne, who appeared in last summer’s series of Love Island with Jack.

“Congratulations brother,” added Luca Bish, who came in second place in last year’s Love Island final alongside Gemma Owen.

The arrival of Jack’s first child makes his parents Ronan and Yvonne grandparents for the very first time, and Ronan’s wife Storm a step-grandmother.

As well as eldest child Jack, Ronan and Yvonne also co-parent 22-year-old Missy and 17-year-old Ali.

Since tying the knot in 2015, Ronan has welcomed two more children with wife Storm – five-year-old son Cooper and two-year-old daughter Coco.

Earlier this month, new dad Jack spoke to The Independent and shared that he was enjoying single life. “I’m still single and ready to mingle,” he confirmed at the time. I’m on Hinge [the dating app], but I don’t use it too seriously. I dip in every once in a while and I’m enjoying being single.”

Congratulations to the Keatings on the arrival of their new family member!