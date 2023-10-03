Love Island star Hayley Hughes shares insight into motherhood

Hayley Hughes has been opening up about her motherhood experience.

The former Love Island star, who found fame on the ITV dating show back in 2018, welcomed the birth of her first child, a baby boy named Cody, in August.

As she settles into life as a new mum, Hayley has shared some details of how she’s finding being a new mum.

Opening up in a Q&A on social media, Hayley answered any burning questions from her 752K followers about being Cody’s mum.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old answered a question that asked, ‘How are you finding being a new mum??’.

Hayely responded with a snap of her baby boy sitting in his car seat as she wrote, “Oh I love it. It’s honestly the best job in the whole world”.

“Since I fell pregnant I have never felt so happy and content in my whole life, but life just got even better when my little person came along”.

She added, “I feel so lucky that I get to experience a love like this & I still can’t believe I created something so perfect & that he is mine”.

The former reality TV star was then asked about her birth story, to which she revealed she decided to have a planned C-section.

Hughes explained, “I loved my birth, I opted for a planned C section & I wouldn’t change a single thing, it was so magical and the recovery was great too! I liked the whole idea of being prepared and knowing when and how Cody was coming into the world”.

“I got to film the whole thing and pick some songs that I wanted to be played during my baby boy coming into the world”.

Hayley was asked about how her overall pregnancy was before baby Cody arrived. She admitted, “I absolutely loved my pregnancy but every pregnancy is different. I wanted Cody for so long so when it happened it felt like a dream & I felt SO lucky. I just couldn’t believe it”.

“I think it’s honestly so magical growing your own little person. Don’t get me wrong the last 6 weeks I did really struggle with the extra weight/ skin changes etc and just didn’t feel myself but in that time I just spent my time doing things that I enjoyed doing and that really helped”.

When announcing the birth of her son with her partner whose identity she keeps private, Hayley described the tot as ‘precious’.

She penned, “You are everything & more than we could have ever imagined my precious boy. I can’t believe you are ours to love forever, my little family of 3”.