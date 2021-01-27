Love Island star Dani Dyer reveals her baby boy’s very unusual name

The former Love Island star Dani Dyer is a proud mum, after welcoming the birth of her baby boy last Saturday, January 23, with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

The 24-year-old mum has now revealed the very unusual, yet adorable name which she and Sammy chose for their little bundle of joy, while speaking on the latest episode of her and her dad, Danny Dyer’s advice podcast, Sorted With The Dyers.

“I honestly can’t believe it, he’s finally here, our little boy,” Dani gushed in a voice note which she sent to her dad, to play on this week’s episode of the podcast.

“But me and Sammy are so in love with him. He’s just so perfect and the feeling is just incredible, I can’t put into words how it feels. I know you’re all probably wondering what we’ve called him.”

“There’s been a lot of assumptions going on, some are actually really funny to be fair, but his name is Santiago,” Dani excitedly revealed.

“I know a lot of you are probably thinking 'What?!' but that is his name but we are going to be calling him Santi. I think it sounds nice on the birth certificate,” she happily added.

The unique name Santiago is a boy's name of Spanish, Latin origin meaning ‘Saint James’, which suits their adorable little man perfectly.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, Dani shared a gorgeous snap of her baby boy, as she lovingly wrote, “Oh my baby boy how did we get so lucky.”