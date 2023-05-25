Love Island star Dani Dyer announces birth of identical twins

Dani Dyer is now a mum to twins!

The former Love Island winner has welcomed twins with her boyfriend, footballer Jarrod Bowen. The couple are now parents to identical twin girls.

This is the first time that the pair have welcomed a child together, as Dani is already a mum to two-year-old son Santiago from a previous relationship.

The 26-year-old decided to take to social media to announce the wonderful news. Dani, who is the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, shared three beautiful snaps of her baby girls, as well as an image of new dad Jarrod carrying them out of hospital.

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

Dani simply chose to caption her announcement post with the date of her twins' births – May 22 – followed by a love heart. She has yet to reveal the names of her baby girls.

Many famous faces have since taken to the mum-of-three's Instagram comments section to congratulate her and Jarrod on their new arrivals.

"congratulations. They are so cute," gushed former TOWIE star Ferne McCann, who is currently expecting her second child.

"Can’t stop smiling," added Dani's father Danny.

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

Dani and Jarrod initially announced their pregnancy on January 20. Alongside two lovely images of Dani’s growing bump, the couple also posted a heartwarming photo of toddler Santiago holding up a sign that reads: “I’m going to be a big brother to twins.” A sonogram snap of each twin was also placed onto the sign.

“We have been keeping a little secret… Our little TWINS,” Dani and Jarrod gushed at the time. “So excited to meet our babies and watch santi be the best big brother..”

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

“The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait,” they added.

Dani later revealed on February 1 that they would be welcoming identical twin girls.

Congratulations to the new parents!