Love Island star Chyna Mills shares exciting wedding update

Chyna Mills has shared an update on her wedding with Neil Jones.

The former Love Island star and Strictly Come Dancing professional got engaged in April of last year.

At the time of their engagement announcement, the couple also revealed they were expecting their first child together and they went on to welcome a baby girl named Havana into the world in October 2023.

Now, Chyna has shared an exciting update on her and Neil’s big day after putting a pause on planning their wedding after having their daughter.

While having a catch-up on her Instagram Stories to her 69.1K followers, Mills was asked, ‘When’s the wedding?’.

She replied, “So we have finally started wedding planning. Oh my gosh, it has been a journey within itself just to get to this point”.

“Once I actually have a lot of things set in stone then I will share with everyone else but until then, for now, it’s still just wedding planning”.

The former Love Islander went on to say, “It’s just been stressful even down to the guestlist because one thing I will say is me and Neil are wanting a really intimate wedding so that just means very, very small numbers”.

“So we have just been going over the guestlist and everything else and it’s probably going to cause a lot of dramas over the fact that not many people are going to be invited”, she admitted through giggles.

Adding text to the screen, Chyna wrote, “I will share and document the process”.

When Chyna was sharing an insight into beginning her wedding plans last year, she explained, “This wedding isn’t going to be half hearted. Anyone who knows me knows I am extra AF, like extra”.

“I’ve got a lot of planning to do anyway. We are having a baby, that all can’t happen in one year. There's a lot of planning”.

The 25-year-old then admitted, “I feel like I’m going to be a bridezilla but yeah, there’s a lot of planning that needs to go into this and I can’t wait”.