Love Island star Casey reveals surprising plans with ex Claudia

Reunions might be happening amongst this year’s dumped Islanders!

Casey and Rosie are the latest couple to leave the Love Island villa, as last night’s episode revealed that they were voted as the least favourite couple by the public.

Since saying their goodbyes to their fellow Islanders, Casey and Rosie have been speaking about their time in the villa and their feelings towards a few of their castmates.

Credit: ITV

In particular, Casey was asked about his current situation with Claudia, whom he broke things off with after spending a few weeks together. The Northern lass took Casey’s decision hard as his head turned for new girl Rosie.

"I hated to see Claudia upset as I really did care for the girl. But I came into this wanting to find someone and I feel like I have found that within Rosie,” Casey stated.

Then, when asked if he would be willing to see Claudia outside of the villa, Casey gave a surprising response. “I would love to chat with Claudia. I hate the thought of there being bad blood, it’s not what I’m about,” the 26-year-old admitted. “The fact she left and I wasn’t able to clear the air and really say sorry for making her have a go at me like that, it’s not nice.”

Casey then went on to praise his former partner. “I think she’s such an amazing girl. She’s so class, she’s such a good laugh. I really do think we’ll get along on the outside,” he hoped.

Casey then revealed how he feels towards fellow Islander Ron. The pair had an argument a few days before Casey left the villa, as a result of Ron suggesting to Rosie that she should give Casey ‘space’. “We had a couple of disagreements, but I really do like Ron. He’s a top boy. He’s a legend,” he said.

Credit: ITV

“I wish him and Lana the very best. I want them to stay together and build a future together,” he noted, before adding that Ron will “definitely be a friend of mine” once he leaves the villa.

Viewers can see the final few days of antics in the villa as Love Island continues nightly at 9pm on Virgin Media One.