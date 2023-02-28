Love Island star Amy Hart shares hint for baby’s name

Amy Hart is currently 39 weeks pregnant with her first baby and has opened up about why she hasn’t found out what her baby’s sex is yet.

The former Love Island star announced she and her boyfriend Sam were expecting back in August and is now fast approaching her due date.

Speaking to OK!, Amy gave an insight on the possible name ideas she has chosen for her little one and why she won’t be finding out their gender until they make their arrival into the world.

Amy revealed she is “so glad” she didn’t find out during her pregnancy.

“I think people see it as quite an old-fashioned thing. I am a drama queen, I want that endorphin-induced moment in the delivery room, like The Lion King. Sam’s going to tell me [the sex of the baby]”.

“If I give birth in the pool, I’ll probably lift the baby up and tell Sam. I want that high- drama moment. I can’t imagine finding out in a scan room”.

The former reality TV star then hinted at baby name ideas. “The boy’s full name is done, the girl’s first name is done, the middle name is not”.

“It’s hard because all the men in our family, the names are nice and that’s made the middle name for the boy easy”.

“And then the girl’s middle name, because my nan’s called Doreen, my granny was called Pamela, Sam’s grandma was called Barbara, they don’t match the first name”.

She continued, “We did think Elizabeth for a middle name, after the Queen, but it’s quite long. In Sam, I’ve found someone who’s more of a royalist than I am”.

“I’m really picky and so is Sam. My rules were nothing in the top 10 [most popular names], ideally nothing in the top 50. If we can get away with nothing in the top 100, even better. But no made-up words, or noises rather than actual words”.

“Sam’s rules were no American names, no last names as first names. It was hard to find one we both liked”.

Amy then shared her opinions on Disney-inspired baby names as Molly-Mae Hague named her newborn Bambi and Stacey Solomon opted for Belle.

“I love Disney! I love the names Bambi and Belle. I wanted Aurora. Unfortunately, I met a man with the last name Rason. Aurora Rason is too much of a mouthful, so my top name of all time has had to go in the bin”.

The mum-to-be excitedly added, “We’ve already got a little Mickey Mouse picture in the nursery and Dumbo and 101 Dalmatians baby-grows, so the nursery will be transformed into either a boy or a girl’s Disney paradise. So, I’m 100% here for the Disney names!”.