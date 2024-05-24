Love Island reveals Aftersun line-up & Morning After podcast hosts

Love Island has introduced the Aftersun panel as well as the hosts for The Morning After podcast.

As the upcoming summer series of the hit dating show will soon be hitting our screens, the stars appearing on Aftersun to chat all about the villa every Sunday night have been revealed, including some newcomers.

The Morning After podcast hosts have been changed-up this year. It has also been revealed that Love Island fans can now watch the podcast on YouTube for the first time.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Love Island revealed snaps of the hosts and wrote, “The tea is piping hot and ready to serve! Introducing the new Aftersun panel and hosts of The Morning After Podcast!”.

“Watch Aftersun live after the main show on Sunday nights, and for the most up-to-date hot takes from the Villa, you can now watch Love Island: The Morning After on YouTube”.

The show’s social media team added, “You’ll also still be able to listen via the Love Island App, Global Player or your usual podcast provider”.

In one photo, Jordan Stephens, Amy Hart, Indiyah Polack, Sam Thompson and Chris Taylor are pictured together to confirm who will be on the revolving Aftersun panel.

A second picture reveals that Amy Hart, Indiyah Polack and Chris Taylor will be the hosts of The Morning After podcast, confirming that Sam Thompon has stepped away from his role on the talk show.

Amy opened up about her Love Island roles on her Instagram Stories, explaining, “Kept my job. Got a new job. Podcast Monday-Wednesday. Revolving panel on Aftersun. Lucky lucky girl”.

Indiyah also spoke out about her returning podcast role on social media as she said, “ITS ALMOST TIME!!!! Excited to be hosting the podcast for another season!!! I can’t believe it!!”.

“Back again for another round and you can now watch the podcast on YouTube!!!”.

ITV confirmed that Love Island will return to our screens on Monday, June 3.