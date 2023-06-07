Love Island reveal identity of new bombshell

Love Island has confirmed a new bombshell will be entering the villa.

Fans of the show will be delighted to hear that a new arrival, the first female bombshell, will be heading into the villa tonight to add to the dramatics that have already occurred so far this season.

Whitney Adebayo from Camden is the second bombshell to enter Love Island after Zachariah Noble made quite the entrance earlier on in the week.

Credit: Love Island Instagram

Sharing a stunning snap of 25-year-old Whitney to the official Love Island Instagram account, they revealed she is “ready to prove she’s *that* girl”.

Fans of the hit ITV2 show rushed to the comments to share how excited they were for Whitney to be joining the line-up.

One fan penned, “She looks STUNNING”, while a second said, “Now that’s a bombshell”.

“She is definitely gonna turns heads”, wrote another fan.

Credit: Love Island Instagram

The new addition to the villa comes after the first bombshell, Zachariah, had to decide on a castmate he wanted to couple up with.

After Zachariah decided to steal Catherine Agbaje from André Furtado, André was left single until a sneak peek of tonight’s episode shows him getting a text from Whitney!

The text reads, “André, Whitney is waiting for you at the beach for a champagne date! Please get ready to leave the Villa”.

Credit: Love Island Instagram

While André rushes to get ready to meet the new bombshell, he heads to the beach hut to reveal, “You’ve made my day!”.

During her interview before heading into the villa, Whitney admitted, “I’m not afraid to go for what I want. I feel like if your man can be stolen, was he really your man?”.

Tune in to Love Island tonight at 9pm on ITV2 to see what unfolds.