Love Island producers break silence after dumping spoiler

It’s Love Island final day!

The final episode of this year’s winter series is finally here, and tonight, one of the four remaining couples will be crowned the winners of Love Island in South Africa.

To celebrate, the ITV show’s producers have released a first look teaser for tonight’s final episode, showing the four couples – Kai and Sanam, Tom and Samie, Lana and Ron, and Shaq and Tanya – preparing to make their declarations of love.

However, the road to the final has not been a smooth one, particularly after a huge blunder from the Love Island team last night.

During the broadcast of last night’s episode, presenter Maya Jama took to her own Instagram stories to share a video of herself outside the Love Island villa with a live studio audience, preparing to host Love Island Aftersun.

Unfortunately, the 28-year-old posted the joyful video without realising that it contained a huge spoiler. In the background, contestants Will and Jessie could clearly be seen, confirming that fans were about to watch them exit the villa.

Maya’s accidental spoiler quickly circulated on social media, and the result was spread even further by ITV producers.

Not Maya Jama accidentally exposing the fact that will and jessie are the ones getting dumped… #loveisland pic.twitter.com/4B4qZ4CUDU — a (@youngmoneydiary) March 12, 2023

In the teaser preview for Aftersun, which aired moments before the dumping result was due to be shown, the cameras panned to Will and Jessie waving as Maya exclaimed, “Join me tonight in South Africa live from the villa! Dumped Islanders Will and Jessie and Casey and Rosie will be sharing the goss."

Fans were understandably outraged by the unexpected spoiler, and took to social media to vent their frustrations.

“Producers saw Maya already leaked who got dumped so just thought to tell us on the advert for aftersun,” one Twitter user assumed.

Credit: ITV

“Livid about this just literally been watching and waiting to find out,” another wrote.

“I was patiently waiting, then boom! The ad break reveals all. Disappointed,” a third viewer commented.

Despite the spoiler mixup, fans are still looking forward to the final – but who will be crowned the winners? Tune into Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One to find out!