Love Island legend set to appear on Late Late Valentine’s Special

Prepare yourself for a night of love and laughter as the Late Late Valentine’s Special returns to our screens.

Ryan Tubridy will be dusting off his Cupid’s bow and arrow in the hopes of finding the perfect pair in his audience of over 200 singletons. The phenomenal line-up for this special episode of the Late Late has finally been announced and is not to be missed.

Love Island legend Maura Higgins will be on the show to chat about becoming an overnight success, who she turns to for advice and bumping into Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan. She will also be on hand to give the audience some helpful love advice.

Mullingar comedian Alison Spittle and Queen of the Jungle Kerry Katona will join Ryan to talk about their unlikely friendship and sharing advice on everything from bad Dads to dating misadventures on their BBC podcast Wheel of Misfortune.

The musical guests for the night will have you feeling nostalgic as the hit 90’s boyband Five will be taking to the stage to entertain viewers at home and in-studio. You’ll Keep on Movin’ as the boys sing their greatest tunes.

Love will be in the air as this blind date matchmaking special will strive to help some singletons find their special someone.

Some fairytale love stories will also be told from couples who have already found the Ying to their Yang, so whether you’re single and ready to mingle or loved up with your partner, there's something for everyone on Friday night’s show.

With plenty of sizzling surprises in store, prepare for a night that celebrates the power of love and all things Valentine's on The Late Late Valentine’s Special on RTÉ One, Friday, February 10 at 9.35pm.