Love Island host Maya Jama claps back after viewer calls her ‘rude’

by

Maya Jama has hit back at claims that she was ‘rude’ on air.

Alongside hosting the main show, the Love Island presenter also presents companion show Love Island: Aftersun every Sunday evening. 

During last night’s episode, the 28-year-old was joined by regular panelists Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson to discuss the week’s ongoings in the Mallorcan villa.

Maya also interviewed recently dumped Islanders Kady McDermott, Ouzy See, Amber Wise and Josh Brocklebank, as well as 2020 stars Molly Smith and Callum Jones, who fell in love on the show.

Credit: Maya Jama Instagram

While the episode was on air on ITV2, one viewer took to Twitter to express their opinion on Maya’s hosting.

“Ibr Maya Jama ain’t even a good presenter she’s just leng but she’s hella rude iwl,” they wrote.

Following her stint on Aftersun, Maya noticed the comment and chose to respond to the criticism. 

“Lol if this is the first time you’ve watched aftersun just say that,” she replied.

Many Love Island fans also rushed to Maya’s defence and to praise her quick response.

“I’m not having any of that baby. Just ignore it,” one follower wrote.

“You’re a great presenter Maya,” another added.

The confrontation comes after the TV presenter recently opened up about what being the host of Love Island means to her. Maya made her debut on the show in January 2020, after former presenter Laura Whitmore announced her departure last summer.

Credit: Maya Jama Instagram

Speaking as the August cover star of British Vogue, Maya recalled the moment her manager called to ask her if she would be interested in hosting the ITV dating series.

“It was actually in the middle of the time where I was like, ‘I’m going to take some time off this year and just really align with myself,’ and then that came up and I was like, ‘Alright, time off done,’” she joked.

“It’s a show where I’ve been able to showcase my personality and just have complete freedom with my looks,” Maya added.

