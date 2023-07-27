Love Island first look teases trouble for Mitch after ‘fake’ comment

Mitch has landed himself in some hot water!

At the end of last night’s edition of Love Island, Mitch confided in a few of his fellow boys and admitted that he thinks his partner Ella B is “fake”.

Speaking to Lochan, Mitch explained that he has a feeling that Ella B “cares more about being in here than she does about being with me.”

Now, in a brief teaser for tonight’s episode, it seems as though news has travelled fast!

The first look showcases Ella B and Mitch going out on their final date of the season. While the pair are out of the villa, Zachariah decides to let his partner Molly know what Mitch said.

“He was saying some crazy stuff yesterday. He started saying, ‘Ella B’s fake,’” Zach admits.

Later on, Molly chooses to take fellow Islander Whitney aside for a private chat.

“So, on the grapevine, Mitch has spoken to the boys and last night, he basically said to them that he thinks Ella B is fake,” Molly confessed.

Credit: ITV

“So, I’m quite worried about how this date is going right now, if he’s being honest with her, or if they’re going to come back close,” she continues, as Whitney exclaims: “Let me sit up!”

However, the teaser for tonight’s episode also hints that Mitch has regretted his comments.

After his date with Ella B, he notes to Lochan and Sammy: “I will have a chat with her in a bit, and just say, ‘I’ll be honest, I were tripping last night.’”

Credit: ITV

“Ella were worried and I just feel like, ‘Ella, you should be confident with us, and if we go, we go and that’s it,’” he added, referring to the couple’s recent close-call in a public vote.

Will Mitch get a chance to speak to Ella B before she finds out about his ‘fake’ comment?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.