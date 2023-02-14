Love Island first look teases farmer Will breaking Jessie’s heart

Love Island fans, prepare for heartache tonight!

It appears as though loyal farmer Will is succumbing to the temptations of Casa Amor.

Will had been growing from strength to strength in his couple with Australian Jessie in recent weeks, with both of them even admitting that they could see themselves falling in love. Fans of the reality series had been convinced that neither Will nor Jessie would give in to temptation when faced with six new Islanders during Casa Amor.

However, as the first look for tonight’s episode unfolds, it appears that viewers will be witnessing Will kissing new girl Layla on the villa’s private terrace.

In tonight’s edition of Love Island, both villas will be taking part in the ‘Raunchy Races’ competition, in order to try and win a party for themselves.

Following the challenge, Will and Layla have a private discussion on the terrace. “I feel like I gravitate towards you a little bit,” the 23-year-old farmer admits.

“Yeah same, which is cute,” Layla agrees.

Will then goes on to admit that he was “fuming” that she didn’t pick him for a kiss in tonight’s challenge, to which Layla responds: “You kissed two girls and I wasn’t one of them.”

“Were you jealous?” Will then asks. Layla confirms that she was, and then the short clip concludes with Will seemingly leaning in for a kiss with a beaming smile.

With him being a fan favourite and a previously very loyal Islander, fans of Love Island have been expressing their upset and anger at Will’s sudden change of heart.

“Will? It’s always the one you least expect!”, commented Twitter user @lisaa_ell.

“Will noooo!!! What about Jessie?”, replied @anni_379.

“Will babe, you WERE the nation’s sweetheart”, added @leanne_bumble.

We’re already stressed at the thought of poor Jessie’s heart being broken!

Viewers will have to tune in and see what happens between the pair, when Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.