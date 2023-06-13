Love Island first look teases change of heart for Tyrique

The first look for tonight’s episode of Love Island has finally arrived, and it looks like we’re in for a treat!

Last night’s edition of the hit ITV reality series delivered two new bombshells, Charlotte and Leah. The two girls went on dinner dates with three of the villa boys – Tyrique, Mitchel and Zachariah – and left the remaining girls feeling vulnerable in their couples.

Now, in a first glimpse at tonight’s episode, it seems as though the bombshells’ arrival will stir up further heartbreak and strain.

Credit: ITV

The brief teaser showcases Tyrique chatting to new girl Leah following their date.

“Things are going well with Ella, I ain’t closed off fully, you know what I mean? It’s been a week,” he says to Leah, adding: “I feel like I needed someone like yourself to come in.”

The camera then cuts to Tyrique’s current partner Ella and co-star Jess, as they watch on from the kitchen.

Ella grimaces and exclaims in disgust: “He’s proper looking in her eyes!”

Credit: ITV

Tensions further escalate as Ella notices Leah standing up to show off her outfit to Tyrique, at his request. The pair later get into an argument, with Tyrique asking Ella: “Why are you looking fuming?”

Things then turn upside down in the Spanish villa when Mitchel receives a text, alerting the Islanders to a surprise recoupling.

“The boys will pick which girls they would like to couple up with,” he reads out to gasps and shocked faces.

Credit: ITV

“The girls not picked to be in a couple will be left single and vulnerable,” he adds,

But that’s not all! New girl Charlotte then receives a text addressed to herself and Leah, stating: “As the newest arrivals, before the boys make any decisions, you will choose who you would like to couple up with first.”

Who will be left single and vulnerable? Find out as Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.