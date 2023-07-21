Love Island First Look shows Ella & Whitney go head-to-head

Ella and Whitney will have to come face-to-face in tonight’s upcoming Love Island episode.

A teaser of tonight’s show sees Ella and Whitney have to leave the villa together in a one-on-one chat after tension between the pair has been rising in the villa.

In the First Look snippet, Ella is in tears before the Islanders receive a text stating that the two ladies will have to face each other for a chat, although neither seems enthused.

Zack receives a text that reads, “Ella and Whitney. It’s time for you to head out for a one-to-one, please get ready to leave the Villa. #NothingLeftUnsaid #ItsGivingHarmony”.

When sharing the clip to social media, the official Love Island page revealed, “First Look: Tensions turn the Villa cold! Friendships are on ice as Ella and Whitney head out of the Villa, tonight at 9pm”.

Many fans were quick to share their opinion on the situation on Instagram, with one saying, “Whitney we love you but measure your words babe”.

“Ella is extremely hurt because she probably saw Whitney as one of her really close friends and you can’t tell me being called selfish is not a valid reason”, commented a second viewer.

Another added, “It just feels like very high school vibes to me; honesty is the best policy but don’t use it as a form of hurting others”.

Ella and Whitney had clashed during the Couple Goals challenge when Ella and Tyrique described Whitney and Lochan as ‘smug’, which Whitney didn’t appreciate.

Later, Whitney claimed Ella was being ‘selfish’ for jumping in the shower ahead of the other girls and for taking too long. The incident then caused upset for Ella.

Will Ella and Whitney see eye to eye after a private chat? We’ll have to wait for tonight’s episode to find out.