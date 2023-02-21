Love Island first look: one Islander is labelled as ‘untrustworthy’

It looks as though drama will be heating up once more in the Love Island villa tonight!

In the first look preview for tonight’s edition of the ITV dating show, the Islanders prepare to take part in a challenge titled ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’.

The contestants will be tested on their knowledge of their partner, which leads the couples to quickly give each other a recap on all of their personal stats, including birthdays, star signs, number of sexual partners and more.

Then, during the game itself, host Shaq asks the boys who they think is the “least trustworthy” person in the villa.

Credit: ITV

Kai, who is currently coupled up with new Casa Amor girl Sanam, turns his heart-shaped chalkboard around and reveals that he has written Claudia’s name as his answer – but how will she respond?

In an explosive turn, Shaq also asks the girls: "Which Islander does your partner think is least genuine in the Villa?". With two boys being chosen as the most popular answers, how will the results go down?

In an upsetting moment, Australian girl Jessie realises that only one boy voted for her and partner Will, when Shaq asks the boys who they think is the most compatible couple.

Credit: ITV

The pair have been on a rocky journey since Will’s antics in Casa Amor. Viewers were delighted to see them reconcile during Sunday night’s episode – but will the results of the challenge affect Jessie’s mindset?

Outside of the challenge, trouble continues to brew after Tanya revealed to all of the Islanders, including her current partner Martin, that she had secretly kissed Shaq.

Credit: ITV

“I look like an idiot in front of everyone”, Martin exclaims, after watching Tanya declare her love for Shaq.

“You’re not sincere, you made me look like I was dumb, you’re a liar,” the Irishman explodes to her in a later conversation. Will they be able to part ways amicably?

Viewers will have to tune in to find out! Love Island airs tonight on Virgin Media Two/ITV2 at 9pm.