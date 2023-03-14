Love Island final voting figures unveiled – and they’re surprising

The voting figures for last night’s Love Island final have been released – and they were a lot closer than we thought they would be!

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan secured the title last night and were announced as the winners of winter Love Island by presenter Maya Jama.

As well as securing a lavish jackpot of £50,000, Kai and Sanam also broke Love Island history. Not only did the pair become the first couple formed in Casa Amor to win the entire series, but they are also the first couple to win where both Islanders are people of colour.

As per tradition with each series of the ITV reality dating show, Love Island producers have released the official voting figures from last night’s grand final. However, fans of the show may be surprised by how close the final tally is.

Winners Kai and Sanam won with 44% of the vote, equating to over 343,000 votes in their favour.

Although the couple did receive the majority of votes, they did not win by a huge landslide. In comparison, last summer’s winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won by a whopping 63.69%.

This year’s runners up Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins got a lot of love in the voting polls, as they were granted 30% of the total amount.

In third place came lovebirds Tom Clare and Samie Elishi, who were given 24% of the public vote.

Lastly, boyfriend and girlfriend Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad came in fourth place, but only managed to receive 2% of the public’s support, equating to just under 20,000 votes.

Speaking in a video posted to social media following their win, Kai and Sanam couldn’t hide their delight.

Credit: Love Island Instagram

“So shocked, I can’t believe it. I just want to thank every single person out there who has voted for us and supported us,” Sanam gushed.

“I can’t comprehend it, it’s mad. Thank you everybody that voted for us. Truly, I’m so thankful,” Kai added.

Congratulations to the happy couple!