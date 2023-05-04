Love Island fans think THIS video proves Millie & Liam are back together

Chloe Burrows has seemingly confirmed the rekindling of a Love Island romance!

Rumours have been circulating in recent weeks that 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have got back together.

The Essex lass and Welsh lad ended their relationship less than a year after leaving the villa together.

The pair had their struggles in the villa as Liam got close to another girl during Casa Amor. Eventually, Millie and Liam were able to solve their issues and went on to win the show, before announcing their split in July of last year.

However, fans of the ITV reality show are now convinced that they have found proof that the former winners are back together.

Millie’s best friend and Love Island runner-up, Chloe Burrows, posted a TikTok video last night, showcasing the two girls treating themselves to a Chinese takeaway.

During the course of the video, a male voice can be heard in the distance, asking if they want some Cokes with their meal.

The man’s voice, which seemingly has the twinge of a Welsh accent, can be heard shouting “Chlo?”, before Chloe agrees to the drink offer.

Fans became even more convinced of the mystery man’s identity when Chloe goes on to imitate the Welsh accent, exclaiming, “A Coke Zero!”

In the comments section of Chloe’s video, fans wasted no time in sharing their opinions on the man’s identity.

“I hear Liam, cheers for the confirmation Chloe!” teased one follower.

“Sorry but is that Liam speaking in the background or am I going insane hearing it,” another wrote.

“That is def Liam we have the same accent we’re from the same town, I know a Merthyr accent when I hear one,” a third added.

Speaking on Chloe’s podcast Chloe vs The World last month, Millie confirmed that she is once again in a relationship. During the interview, she decided not to say who she is dating, explaining that she struggled with her relationship with Liam being so public.

“This next chapter, I will be keeping it secret for a little bit, just to see how it goes,” she noted at the time.