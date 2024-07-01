Love Island fans share worries for Ayo as Casa Amor girls enter

The chaos of Casa Amor has begun!

During last night’s episode of ITV’s Love Island, viewers were shown the start of the infamous Casa Amor week.

Six new boys arrived into the secret second villa to get to know the original girls. Now, in tonight’s upcoming edition, six new girls will be entering the Love Island villa to join the original boys.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of the reality series, fans have been given a first look into what’s in store.

In the brief teaser, the boys are unexpectedly woken up by the arrival of new bombshell Emma, as she enters the villa’s bedroom and exclaims: “Good morning, boys. You look a bit tired. No words? Alright, get your swim shorts on and get out because we’re all waiting for you.”

The boys then proceed to make their way outside, where Ciaran is confronted by his former flame, Ellie.

As he stands shellshocked, Ellie comes over to greet him, teasing: “Hello, stranger. How are you?”

Credit: Love Island

Speaking to castmate Sean in a later clip, Ciaran – who is coupled up with Nicole and has declared his love for her – admits: “I know the first [girl]. There. She went, ‘Hello, stranger.’ I think I slid into her DMs.”

Meanwhile, Ayo gets to know new bombshell Jessica, as she asks him: “You’re all very shy. Why? You just seem a bit… you know, scared.”

In the kitchen with the pair, Joey pipes up: “I’m not surprised he’s scared. He’s been coupled up with a girl [Mimii] from day one.”

Confessing that Jessica is his type, Ayo goes on to tease: “I love a pretty face, and that’s my problem.”

Credit: Love Island

“Pretty faces are meant to cause problems,” Jessica retorts, to which Ayo agrees: “And you are doing that as we speak. Causing problems.”

Following the first look teaser, many Love Island viewers have been expressing their concerns about Ayo’s head turning from Mimii.

“We all knew that Ayo was going to speak to Jessica,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Ayo is so predictable, I feel bad for Mimii,” another responded.