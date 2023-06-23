Love Island fans react to latest bombshell announcement

Love Island fans were left shocked following last night’s episode after it ended by revealing a previous contestant will be heading back into the villa as a bombshell.

Reactions from fans of the show have been shared online after it was announced that Kady McDermott would be returning to Love Island in tonight’s episode.

Kady appeared in series 2 of Love Island back in 2016 where she ended up in third place alongside Scott Thomas.

Now that she is making her way back onto the show, fans have been divulging their thoughts on social media.

One viewer wrote, “Queen is back”, while a second penned, “Best bombshell ever”.

“I love when they bring back past contestants, Kady was so entertaining on her season”, wrote a third Love Island fan.

Previous contestants also shared their opinions on Kady going back into the villa with Danica Taylor saying, “Ahhh yes GIRL”, and Tasha Ghouri adding, “Oooooft what a plot twist”.

Love Island’s official Instagram page posted a teaser to reveal Kady would be heading back into the villa to find love last night.

They announced, “Major Bombshell Alert. #LoveIsland legend Kady is returning to the Villa to find her future hubby”.

They also shared who she is looking forward to getting to know by adding, “She's got her eyes on Zachariah, Tyrique and Mitchel”.

When asked why she agreed to head back into the villa, Kady admitted, “Not many people can say they’ve been on Love Island, let alone have done it twice!”.

“I think I'm known from season 2 for being so chaotic. People always ask, ‘Do you have regrets?’, expecting me to say yes, but I was so true to myself and I was 100% authentic”.

She added, “I'll still be like that now, but seven years on, I am more mature. I'm still the fiery pocket rocket but I know what I want and what I don't want”.

We can’t wait for tonight's episode to see how Kady’s entrance into the villa will bring more drama.