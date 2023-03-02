Love Island fans react to host Maya Jama clearing up eviction rumours

We finally have clarity on who might be dumped from the Love Island villa tonight!

At the end of last night’s episode, many fans were sent into a frenzy when newly-evicted couple Olivia and Maxwell were given the power to send another two Islanders home with them.

Following last night’s edition of the ITV reality series, fans were convinced that this meant that Olivia and Maxwell could choose to evict any two Islanders, and that the chosen contestants didn’t necessarily need to be ranked in the bottom four.

Credit: ITV

Viewers’ suspicions were seemingly confirmed further when the Love Island social media team posted images of all the remaining couples, with the caption: “Two more Islanders will be dumped from the Island, and their fate is in Olivia and Maxwell’s hands…”

However, presenter Maya Jama has now cleared up any confusion surrounding the rules of tonight’s dumping.

In the first look preview for tonight’s edition of Love Island, Maya can be seen saying to Olivia and Maxwell: “You must now choose one girl and one boy from the remaining vulnerable couples to be dumped from the Island tonight.”

Credit: ITV

This means that Olivia and Maxwell can only choose between Rosie, Claudia and Tanya from the girls, and Shaq, Casey and Keenan from the boys.

Since the release of the teaser for tonight’s teaser, fans have been giving their opinions on the clarified rules for the latest eviction.

“[I don’t care] I’m just glad Will and Jessie are safe,” wrote one Instagram follower.

“Ok I’m glad it’s only the vulnerable ones,” expressed another.

Credit: ITV

“I knew it was just the remaining couples and that IG post was just Love Island being messy,” one Twitter fan joked.

“Well I’m glad it’s clarified it’s the one of each of the vulnerable couples. Otherwise [Olivia] would definitely go for Kai!”, commented another.

The question is though – who will Olivia and Maxwell choose to send home tonight? We’ll just have to tune in to Love Island to find out!