Love Island fans react to first look after Joey Essex arrival

Love Island is already heating up!

Last night, viewers of the hit ITV dating show were shocked when reality TV legend Joey Essex was revealed as the series’ first bombshell.

Now, ahead of his first full episode of Love Island, viewers have been giving a sneak peek into what’s in store for Joey and the rest of the cast.

Earlier today, the team behind Love Island took to social media to unveil the first look teaser for tonight’s episode (June 4).

“After Joey’s surprise arrival, the Islanders play a game of Dares to break the ice… But not everyone’s happy about who has and hasn’t been kissed,” the Love Island team wrote in their caption, along with some clips from tonight’s show.

The trailer sees the Islanders welcoming Joey with a game of Truth or Dare, in which he is ordered to “snog the three Islanders you fancy the most for 10 seconds each.”

Elsewhere in the teaser, Joey hopes that he gets “the most juice,” but that he is seriously “looking for a future wifey.”

Munveer jokes in a confessional: “Obviously Joey coming in, the boys are scrambling. He ain’t very good looking… That’s a complete lie. We’re all s***ting ourselves, to be honest.”

Drama later ensues when Samantha gets ignored by her crush Ronnie, when he is asked to “snog the two Islanders who you think have the best body.”

However, romance is still in the air as budding couple Ayo and Mimii share a sweet first kiss during the game.

Following the first look teaser, many viewers have been taking to social media to express their thoughts.

Is it just us, or is it hot in here? Meet the 12 sexy singles all looking to find their twin flame on the Island of love #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DQdOg4pInr — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 27, 2024

“Ronnie is gonna be trouble this whole season I can already tell,” one fan joked on Instagram.

“Rooting for Mimii and Ayo,” another hoped.

“The girl who completely ignores Joey will be the one he wants,” a third viewer predicted.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.