Love Island fans react as Whitney & Lochan get ‘cursed’ final date

It’s time for Whitney and Lochan’s final date!

As the Love Island final approaches, the five remaining couples have been enjoying their luxurious final dates.

Tonight’s edition of the ITV reality show will see Whitney and Lochan be treated to a romantic yacht trip.

The first look teaser showcases Lochan receiving a text saying: “Whitney and Lochan, it’s now time for your final date. Please get ready to leave the villa,” followed by the hashtags “It’s Giving Boujee” and “Yeah Bouy”.

The brief clip showcases Whitney being delighted as she exclaims to Ella: “B***h, I have to shake my arse on the yacht, this is my dream!”

However, despite Whitney and Lochan’s excitement, many viewers have been expressing their fears over the couple being ‘cursed’.

In previous years, Love Island fans have theorised that every couple who receives a boat trip as their final date either loses out on the winners’ prize, or are one of the first couples to break up.

Previous couples such as 2021’s Jake and Liberty, series four’s Wes and Megan, 2022 contestants Adam and Paige, and series three finalists Chris and Olivia all suffered painful breakups after their Love Island romances.

These pairings have since led many Love Island viewers to be convinced that the date is ‘cursed’, and have now expressed their worries for Whitney and Lochan.

“Whitney and Lochan got the cursed boat date oh nooooooo,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“The cursed date.. Mmm hopefully they break it,” another wished.

“The way I’m actually scared for Whitney and Lochan because of the yacht curse,” a third admitted.

However, other fans have stated that the boat date isn’t always ‘cursed’. Despite series five couple Amber and Greg’s blunt breakup shortly after the show, they still won their series.

“LMAO y’all saying Whitney ain’t winning cuz she didn’t get the fancy date but the tea is Amber & Greg got a yacht date and they STILL won,” one Twitter fan argued.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.