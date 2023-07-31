Love Island fans react as the girls’ final dresses are revealed

The Love Island final is upon us!

Tonight, fans of the ITV dating show will decide who will be crowned the winners of its 10th series.

Whitney and Lochan, Ella and Tyrique, Molly and Zachariah, and Jess and Sammy will be joining host Maya Jama live in Mallorca tonight, as their final day in the villa plays out to viewers.

Ahead of the last episode of the season, Love Island producers have released a first look at tonight’s final – including the showstopping dresses that the girls wore to the ‘Love Island Ball’.

Molly is first to greet the boys in their tuxes, as she arrives wearing a beautiful deep green gown. Whitney then makes her entrance, as she chooses to don an adorable white dress with a fluffy neckline.

Next, Jess wows her fellow Islanders in a stunning red gown with a train behind her. Last but not least, Ella makes her mark in a figure-hugging grey dress.

As the group gathers for one last time, Zachariah makes a toast and remarks: “Cheers to our experience, and finding love.”

Following the release of the first look, many fans have since taken to social media to express their thoughts on the girls’ individual looks.

Credit: ITV

“Ella looks so good,” one viewer gushed.

“Whit and Loch giving wedding,” another exclaimed.

“all the girls look absolutely stunning. Whitney looks angelic, green is a beautiful colour on Molly, Jess is so pretty & Ella is as gorgeous as usual,” a third fan praised.

The brief teaser comes after presenter Maya Jama has been reflecting on her second season as host.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 28-year-old posted a series of never-before-seen snaps of her Love Island presenting duties.

“Last love island moments before the Live final tonight,” Maya gushed in her caption.

“I have loved this series so much!! Who are you voting for to win then??” she asked teasingly.

The tenth season of Love Island concludes tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.