Love Island fans react as Kady McDermott hits back at Molly Marsh

Kady McDermott has clapped back at Molly Marsh!

The Love Island star was dumped from the villa on Tuesday night with her partner Ouzy See, after favourites Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki voted for their exit.

Just before her exit, the series 2 favourite revived tensions between herself and Molly, after she appeared to rekindle a connection with ex Zachariah Noble during a game of ‘Snog, Marry, Pie’.

When Kady and Ouzy were revealed as being one of the least-voted couples by the public on Tuesday night, viewers couldn’t help but notice that Molly seemingly smirked at her demise.

Credit: ITV

Now that she has returned home from the villa, Kady has been looking back at her time on the hit ITV dating show – and she has something to say about her co-star!

Taking to Twitter yesterday evening, the 27-year-old quoted a tweet from a fan which read: “Oii @LoveIsland after seeing mollys smirks and that, run @kadymcdermottx back ONE MORE TIME!!”

“Whilst she was wearing my bikini, make it make sense,” Kady responded, alongside a crying emoji.

Many fans have since taken to Kady’s replies section to express their own thoughts on the feud.

Credit: ITV

“Girl, we need an explanation?????” one follower begged.

“This year’s love island reunion has too much potential,” another teased.

Kady also took the opportunity to share an insight into her homecoming with Ouzy.

The reality star posted a sweet snap of them looking loved-up, along with some celebratory balloons.

Credit: Kady McDermott Instagram

“Best welcome home,” Kady gushed in the caption of her post.

While there was much debate during last night’s edition of Love Island on the decision to send Kazy and Ouzy home, Molly was quick to express her happiness with the decision.

“I mean, for me, you’ve done me a favour. I’ve been struggling seeing Kady around, with the whole Zach thing,” the 21-year-old confessed to the girls, before fellow Islander Jess added: “Molly’s chuffed."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.