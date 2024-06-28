Love Island fans react as teaser reveals Grace’s fury over Joey

Things are about to get heated in the Love Island villa!

At the end of last night’s episode of the hit reality show, viewers were shocked when Joey pulled new bombshell Jessy to the infamous terrace for a kiss.

The move caused Joey’s other flame Grace to become enraged, as he had previously promised her earlier that evening that he is “transparent” and wouldn’t “sneak up to the terrace”.

Now, in the first look teaser, the aftermath of Joey’s actions have been hinted at.

Joey and Jessy return to the villa, secretly promising each other not to tell anyone about their kiss, as “that’s between us”.

Meanwhile, in a candid conversation with her co-stars, Grace expresses her fury as she swears: “If he kisses her… we would never speak again, swear. Babes, that’s it. I’m done.”

In a clip from the next day, Jessy chooses to spill the gossip to her castmate Jess, admitting that she did kiss Joey.

“Did he kiss you on the terrace? Oh, f**k. [Grace] said to me that if he kissed you on the terrace, she’ll never speak to him again,” Jess recalls.

“Well, that’s not coming from me. I’m not saying anything,” Jessy replies, to which Jess adds: “I’ll be honest with you, when this comes out, it will be a s**t storm.”

Grace subsequently pulls Jessy for an honest chat, stating: “It seems to be like, this shiny little new thing that comes in, gives him a bit of attention. Doesn’t really know how to act.”

As Joey approaches the two women, Grace promptly puts him down by snapping: “I’ll speak to you after. Don’t come over.”

Following the tense first look, many Love Island fans have been expressing their thoughts on tonight’s episode, with one commenting on Instagram: “Joey needs to go home, he’s acting like a little boy.”

“Let’s pray Joey stays. We need him here for the entertainment,” another argued.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.