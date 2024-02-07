Love Island fans react as Anton set to reunite with famous hero

Love Island: All Stars viewers are set to be treated to an epic reunion!

The new spin-off series is continuing in its third week, as former Islanders return to the villa in the hopes of finding love again.

One of All Stars’ original contestants, Anton Danyluk, memorably entertained fans during his first Love Island appearance in 2019, when he got emotional over a villa performance from singer Craig David.

Now, ahead of tonight’s edition of the hit ITV show, the producers behind Love Island: All Stars have confirmed that Anton and Craig are set to be reunited!

Earlier today, the All Stars team took to social media to post a first look video for tonight’s episode.

In the teaser, Anton receives a text hinting at Craig David’s arrival, and calls it out to his castmates.

“Islanders, it’s time to get glam because tonight the villa will host a VIP performance from an international superstar. #Rewind #FillMeIn,” he reads, with the hashtags alluding to Craig’s biggest hits.

The whole villa immediately erupts into cheers and celebrations, with Anton yelling: “Craig David! Craig David!”

In a later clip, the 29-year-old Scotsman can be seen getting ready in the girls’ dressing room.

“Right, who’s got bronzer?” he teases to the girls, to which his partner Georgia jokes: “I can’t believe I’m having this conversation with my man.”

“I’m only doing it because it’s a big night,” Anton replies, before Georgia adds: “No, of course babe, Craig’s coming!”

Following the hilarious teaser, many viewers have since been taking to social media to react to Anton and Craig’s upcoming reunion.

“Yes!!!! We get to see Anton have his moment again, buzzing,” one Instagram fan wrote.

“Not the universe bringing Anton and Craig David back together again,” another joked.

“So glad they've bought Craig David back for Anton,” a third follower added.

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.