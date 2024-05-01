Love Island fans exclaim as ITV teases start date for new series

Love Island season is almost here!

This summer, Love Island will be celebrating its eleventh series, following the launch of Love Island: All Stars earlier this year.

As fans continue to wait patiently for its return, broadcaster ITV has released its first official teaser for the new series.

Last night, the team behind the hit reality dating show took to social media to post a brief clip to promote series 11.

In the short teaser, viewers can see a flame gun being fired, before the words "This summer’s going to be [fire emoji]” appear on screen.

”WE’RE ABOUT TO BRING THE [fire emoji] YOU READY? #LoveIsland,” ITV hinted in its caption.

The show’s host, Maya Jama, has since expressed her excitement for the show’s return, with the 29-year-old exclaiming in the comments section: “OH GO ON THEN”.

Following the release of the first teaser, many Love Island fans have been sharing their thoughts on the upcoming series.

“Omg I can’t wait to see the new cast!!”, one viewer replied on Instagram.

“Can y’all hurry up lol my life has been boring without Love Island,” another joked.

However, several others have expressed their hesitations about the new series.

“Lord give me strength to watch this season,” one fan commented.

”Put some proper normal people in and not insta celebs, it’s killing the show,” another argued.

While an official start date for Love Island’s eleventh series has yet to be released, it is reported that it could begin as soon as June 3, airing for its traditional eight week run.

News of Love Island’s return comes just a few days after one of its previous winning couples announced their engagement.

On April 29, 2023’s winter series champions Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan confirmed that they are set to tie the knot.

”I love loving you, I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” Kai penned on Instagram, alongside photos of the moment he proposed.