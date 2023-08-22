Love Island fans convinced Ekin-Su & Davide have rekindled after split

It appears as though Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are back together!

Earlier this summer, fans of the 2022 Love Island winners were devastated when Davide announced that their relationship had ended.

Both reality stars have since opened up about their breakup, with Ekin-Su writing just last week that the pair were “on good terms, we both care about each other.”

However, despite their public split, Love Island fans began to theorise that the Turkish actress and Italian model were back together, as they were spotted leaving ITV’s Summer Party together.

Now, less than two months after their romance came to an end, the stars have seemingly confirmed that their relationship is back on!

Yesterday was Ekin-Su’s 29th birthday, and to mark the special occasion, the pair embarked on a lavish holiday to her native Turkey.

On his Instagram stories last night, Davide posted a snap of himself enjoying a romantic meal outside, before the 28-year-old turned the camera on Ekin-Su to reveal that she was his dinner date.

Credit: Davide Sanclimenti Instagram

“Despite all the storms, I wanted to make this day special for you.. Enjoy the moment, make a wish, and blow hard. Happy birthday @ekinsuofficial,” Davide penned, alongside a stunning shot of Ekin-Su raising a glass of champagne and posing with a birthday dessert.

Ekin-Su later re-shared the photo on her own Instagram account, with a message which read: “Surprising me like always, thank you for a good birthday”.

Many fans of the former Love Island champions have since taken their cryptic messages and beautiful dinner date as a hint that they have rekindled their relationship.

Credit: Davide Sanclimenti Instagram

“Is anyone really surprised?? They literally won their season for giving us several weeks of this behaviour,” one fan joked on Twittter, referring to the couple’s frequent bickering on the ITV dating show.

“Mom and dad are back together? Yay,” another teased.

However, several fans are convinced that the stars solely met up as friends, with one arguing: “Not just getting dinner and celebrating her?”

Ekin-Su and Davide have yet to comment further on their relationship.