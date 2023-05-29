Love Island confirm first contestants heading into the villa

Love Island has already managed to brightened up our Monday morning.

Our favourite series has finally confirmed the first two contestants that will be heading into the villa for the upcoming summer series.

The highly-anticipated show will be back on our screens on Monday, June 5 and we can't wait to see these contestants along with the rest of the line-up as they search for the person of their dreams.

Sharing the exciting news to Love Island’s official Instagram page, they revealed that the first person looking for love in the villa this summer is Ruchee Gurung. Ruchee is a 24-year-old beautician and is from Sutton.

Credit: Love Island Instagram

When announcing Ruchee for the show, Love Island said she will be “bringing the glam and big energy to the Villa”.

The second contestant confirmed for this series is Tyrique Hyde. Also aged 24, Tyrique is a semi-professional footballer that hails from Essex.

Former Love Islander Toby Aromolaran, who appeared on the show in 2021, commented on the post announcing Tyrique’s appearance in the summer series to say, “You guys aren’t ready”.

Many fans of the show have rushed to the comments to share their excitement over the first two confirmed contestants.

Credit: Love Island Instagram

One fan wrote, “Ohh excited for this new season”, while a second penned, “Can’t wait”.

“Starting off strong”, added a third viewers of the hit ITV show.

Former X-Factor star Jake Quickenden also admitted, “Here goes another three months of my life”.

From plenty of texts and recouplings to fireside chats and bombshells, the latest series of Love Island promises a drama-filled watch when it kicks off next week.

Maya Jama will return as host on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday June 5 at 9pm.