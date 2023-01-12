Love Island announces major twist for this year’s winter series

Love Island is set to hit our screens on January 16, but the show has revealed a major twist for this year’s winter series

Sharing the news earlier this morning, Love Island announced that viewers will get to vote on who they think the first bombshell should be to arrive at the villa.

Posting the news on Instagram with clips of the first two potential bombshells- 23-year-old footballer Tom and Ellie, a 25-year-old business development executive- Love Island bosses revealed the public can start voting on their app.

“Who will be the first bombshell? YOU decide”, teased the dating show’s Instagram page. “Head to the app now to vote to send Ellie or Tom into the villa! Vote closes at 9pm on Friday 13th January”.

Fans of the show wasted no time in sharing their opinions of who they want to be the first bombshell in the post’s comments.

“So we’re all picking Tom then? Okay”, wrote one fan while a second penned, “Tom all the way”.

“I voted for Ellie”, added another viewer of the show.

This is not the only change-up that’s happening in this year’s winter series as Laura Whitmore has passed the hosting torch to Maya Jama.

As well as a new presenter for the main show, the Morning After podcast also has new hosts- Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson. The pair will also be joining Maya on Aftersun to chat all about couplings and bombshells.

The line-up for this year’s show was announced earlier this week with a mix of people including farmer and TikToker Will, biomedical science student Tanya, make-up artist Lana and airport security officer Shaq.

We can’t wait for the winter series to kick off and see which bombshell gets voted in first. Who are you picking?