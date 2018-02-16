Love is dead: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have separated

We're devastated about this one: after two years of marriage, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split up.

We need tissues.

They were together for seven years in total as a (perfect) couple.

The couple released a statement which said they had made the decision to "lovingly" split up as two best friends who would remain in each other's lives (we can't even deal).

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” says a statement released by Aniston's publicist to People. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

The usually private couple have taken the decision to publicly announce their parting to avoid gossip and speculation.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative."

"Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another. ”

Aniston and Theroux married in a secret ceremony in Los Angles in 2015.

They frequently gushed over each other in their own low-key way, with Aniston saying last year, "Married life is so normal and fun and not much different," she told Harper's Bazaar. "We felt married for so long."

Remember we she turned us all to mush when she said he was the best thing to happen to her forties? There's no two ways about it; they seemed made for each other.

"I'm lucky because Justin is the funniest person I've met, and we make each other laugh. Laughter is one of the great keys to staying youthful."

We so hoped these two would make it!