Love Is Blind’s Shaina Hurley shares cancer diagnosis during pregnancy
Shaina Hurley has revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer during her pregnancy last year.
The former Love Is Blind star welcomed her first child, a son named Yiorgos David, into the world with her husband Christos Lardakis, on February 1 of this year.
However, Shaina has now confessed that, three months into her pregnancy, she was diagnosed with stage two cervical cancer.
Speaking to People, the 34-year-old recalled that she had “no symptoms” and that her diagnosis was initially discovered from a smear test, before she underwent a colposcopy.
"I felt the fear creeping in but I knew then and there, I can't let the enemy take over my mind. I can't go down that dark hole. I had to go into survival mode and tell God, 'I trust you.' I just prayed for the best, at the end of the day,” she recalled.
Shaina’s doctors wanted to perform a cold-knife conization, but Shaina rejected the idea, noting: “I was pregnant. [The] cervix is what holds pregnancy. I was at just around three months and so I would most likely lose the baby. At that point, I just couldn't risk it."
They also suggested that the reality star should give birth at 32 weeks. Shaina refused the idea, stating: "I felt it was too early. I took the risk and pushed it to 37-and-a-half weeks and delivered a healthy baby boy."
After giving birth via C-section, doctors took biopsies to update her diagnosis. Worringly, Shaina had a mini-stroke two weeks later.
"I was feeding my son and my hands went numb and then it shot down the left side of my body. My face drooped, I wasn't making sense," she describes.
In the following weeks, she underwent two cold knife conizations, with the first being unsuccessful.
Thankfully, Shaina has confirmed that she is “finally cancer-free” and is “on the other side now”. Shaina and her husband hope to welcome more children, but she added: “We have to wait a year officially from the last surgery, just to make sure my body is okay.”