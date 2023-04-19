Love Is Blind’s Paul asks for fans’ opinions on Vanessa Lachey’s ‘bias’

The fourth season of Love Is Blind may be over, but the drama is continuing!

Paul Peden has hit back at presenter Vanessa Lachey, and has accused her of having “personal bias” during Sunday’s series reunion.

Paul’s journey on Love Is Blind led him to get engaged to Micah Lussier. However, at the altar, Paul chose to say ‘I do not’, thus ending their relationship.

During the aftermath of the failed wedding, Paul revealed to the Netflix cameras one of the devastating reasons why he declined to marry Micah.

Credit: Netflix

“I struggled with… at least in terms of envisioning, like, you know, a mother. I think for me, it was difficult for me to do. It's just sort of like a nurturing aspect that some people have,” he commented.

In the show’s recent reunion episode, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey repeatedly pushed the 29-year-old to explain his remarks, to the point where Paul’s co-star Zack Goytowski stepped in to defend him.

Following the reunion special, Paul expressed his frustration over the line of questioning he received from Vanessa about the issue.

Credit: Netflix

“They kept drilling, drilling it down on me. I think I said my piece,” he explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Paul then went on to directly comment on Vanessa’s line of questioning. “I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that. I don’t know. But that’s just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did,” he admitted.

Fans of the show had presumed that the tension had dissolved in the last few days, especially after Paul thanked the 42-year-old presenter “for acknowledging the accidental misleading” when she sent him a bouquet of flowers.

Credit: Paul Peden Instagram

However, the reality star has now asked for fans’ opinions on the matter. Taking to his Instagram stories last night, Paul re-shared his accusations towards Vanessa and released a poll for fans to answer, with the question: “Was it biased?”

At the time of publishing, 89% of Love Is Blind fans have voted ‘yes’ in support of Paul, while 11% have voted ‘no’.

Vanessa has yet to publicly comment on the issue.