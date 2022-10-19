Love Is Blind’s Nick speaks out about divorce from wife Danielle

The first portion of Love Is Blind season 3 has dropped on Netflix today, but for some alumni of the show, their ending hasn’t been a happy one.

In season 2 of the Netflix dating show, which was released in February of this year, Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl managed to walk down the aisle and say their ‘I Do’s’ after getting engaged without ever seeing each other.

However, fans of the show were heartbroken when the couple announced in August that they had begun the process of filing for a divorce, just two months after celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Since the news broke, the couple have shared glimpses into the reasons behind their decision, and how they are feeling about the huge life change.

Now, Nick has been speaking out about how difficult it is to move on. In an interview with Us Weekly, the 37-year-old revealed that things have been better.

“We’re still going through it,” he admitted. “I’m doing OK. I’m not gonna lie and say, ‘Oh, it’s easy,’ or, ‘I’m doing great,’ but I’m doing OK. Losing a relationship that was so meaningful and with someone that you deeply love and care for is never gonna be easy,” he insisted.

Nick went on to explain that he and Danielle are no longer speaking, and that he is determined to move forward. “For my own mental health and healing, I had to create a boundary with her that I’m not engaging anymore,” he shared. “I’m choosing to leave the past behind me and focus on all the stuff I have going on.”

“I don’t wanna live in the past,” Nick added. “I don’t want to be in any kind of position where I’m having to defend myself.”

Nick also noted that the reason behind the couple’s separation was not complex in the slightest. “The sad thing about all of this is that there wasn’t a catastrophic event”, he said. “We just weren’t compatible.”

“I know in my heart that I did absolutely the best I possibly could in that relationship, and I gave it everything that I had,” he added.

Fans of Love Is Blind can tune to its third season from today, to find out if other singletons will be able to find love and happiness in the infamous pods!