Love is Blind’s Micah sends message to Paul about their relationship

Micah Lussier has been reflecting on her time on Love is Blind with her ex-fiancé Pual Peden.

During the fourth season of the hit Netflix series, the pair were set to get married but once they got to the altar, Paul revealed he didn’t think they should tie the knot.

During the reunion episode, the pair confirmed they tried dating after filming ended but ultimately went their separate ways again.

Now, Micah has shared footage from during that time to her 279K Instagram followers and penned a heartfelt tribute to her former partner.

The clip shows Micah and Paul soaking up the sun together, on nights out and enjoying dinner as a couple.

Lussier captioned the post, “A glimpse into our relationship through our own lense after filming”.

“Paul, I’ll always be so thankful that you came into my life. We shared something so special together & no one will ever be able to replace that. No matter what I’ll always love you”.

She continued, “Sometimes we have to let go of what we thought was meant to be, and although it’s difficult it’s also an opportunity for growth. Thank you all for being a part of our journey”.

Paul commented on the post to say that he will always have love for his ex-fiancée.

The environmental scientist said, “My love for you isn't going anywhere. Maybe we're together, maybe we're not, but regardless, we'll still have that no matter what”.

Micah’s video and message along with Paul’s reaction to it have led many fans to believe the couple may be trying to work things out and get back together.

One fan wrote, “Awwww here’s hoping you guys figure it out and find your way back to each other and fully commit and validate each other”.

“So it’s a possibility you guys are together. Please let it be so”, penned a second fan of the pair.

A third added, “Huge fan of you and Micah so I’m hoping you guys are back together. We would all watch that wedding once and for all”.