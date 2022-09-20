Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams shares a shocking reunion update

If, like us, you have been hooked to the latest episodes of Netflix’s Love Is Blind: After The Altar, then you will be eager to know what happened to two of the stars of season two, Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati, once the cameras stopped rolling.

Ever since Kyle admitted at the end of season two that he wished he had proposed to Deepti, fans of the reality show have been desperate for the pair to get together. In recent months, it seems as though the two had gotten incredibly close, with lots of speculation on social media that they had entered into a relationship.

The latest episodes of Love Is Blind confirmed fans’ suspicions, as a large proportion of screen time was taken up by Kyle and Deepti’s will-they-won’t-they flirtations.

At the end of the final episode, audiences were delighted when the pair finally decided to give their relationship a go, and confirmed that they would become boyfriend and girlfriend.

However, last night, Kyle shared a heartbreaking update via social media to give fans an update on where he and Deepti stand, now that the show has finished filming.

“I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today,” Kyle wrote to his 322K Instagram followers. “Since After The Altar was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer.”

“Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way,” he penned.

Kyle then went on to reveal a surprising twist to his own relationship status. “I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit,” the 30-year-old announced.

“As for what the future holds, I have not a clue,” Kyle concluded candidly. “Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”

Deepti has yet to release a statement of her own regarding her history with Kyle.

Although we are sad to hear that it didn’t work out, we wish Kyle and Deepti all the best for the future, wherever it takes them!