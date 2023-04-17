Love Is Blind’s Jackie reveals if she is in a relationship with Josh

She might not have tied the knot on Love Is Blind, but that doesn’t mean that she didn’t find love!

Season 4 star Jackie Bonds has confirmed that she is now in a relationship with co-star Josh Demas.

Fans of the Netflix dating show were shocked when, during the course of the series, the 27-year-old broke off her engagement to fiancé Marshall Glaze and seemingly chose to be with Josh instead.

Credit: Netflix

However, the fourth season of Love Is Blind didn’t fully wrap up Jackie’s story, and so viewers were left wondering if she truly had chosen to pursue a relationship with Josh – and, more importantly, if the pair are still together in present day.

Well, ahead of tonight’s launch of the reunion episode, Jackie has given us an answer!

The dental assistant has taken to her Instagram feed to post a series of photos of herself and Josh from the past 12 months, confirming that they are still together. “A year of standing side by side with my other half. Our journey to find each other was not easy but it was worth it,” she wrote.

“Thank you for loving me, standing by me and protecting me. I love you forever and through every realm,” she penned to Josh.

In the conclusion of her caption, Jackie praised the Love Is Blind team for their support. “Thank you @loveisblindnetflix for this amazing experience,” she wrote.

The confirmation of the couple’s relationship comes after the Love Is Blind reunion special, which failed to launch live last night. It has already been confirmed that Jackie and Josh will briefly appear in the special, in a separate pre-taped interview with host Vanessa Lachey.

Credit: Netflix

The reunion was due to begin a live broadcast on Netflix at 1am BST, but fans were left waiting for 90 minutes as they were shown an error message on their screens.

Netflix later confirmed that, after struggling to find a resolution, they had chosen to pre-record the reunion. It will launch at 8pm BST this evening.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love Is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” Netflix apologised on Twitter.

We can’t wait to see the drama unfold tonight!