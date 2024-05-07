Love is Blind’s Chelsea & Kwame mark two-year wedding anniversary

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah are celebrating a very special day for their marriage- their second wedding anniversary!

Chelsea and Kwame first met and tied the knot during Season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show Love is Blind.

Now, two years down the line, the couple have marked their two-year wedding anniversary by sharing heartfelt tributes to each other on social media.

Kwame penned his sweet message first alongside pictures of him and his wife to his 457K Instagram followers.

In the post’s caption he wrote, “Happy 2 Year Anniversary Baby! Today marks 2 years of marriage for us. I love you so much, and learning to love you more. It sounds cliche to say “it’s been a journey”, but it’s important to understand that”.

“Getting married to someone after such a short period of time is a MAJOR LIFE CHANGE. We started this journey as 2 separate people, who brought our lives together in an unconventional way. We’ve been working so hard to be better.. better partners, better friends, better listeners, and better people”.

Appiah continued, “Through all of our ups and downs, through our toughest moments, through this long but beautiful journey we have embarked on, you help me be better. The fact that fate brought us together in such a serendipitous way, proves that miracles really do happen if you open up and believe”.

“Marriage is waking up next to your best friend, laughing all the time, holding on to the person you love the most, sharing deep beautiful moments that radiate warmth through your body with someone you’ve entrusted with every part of your heart. Marriage is also disagreements, reality checks, and difficult conversations”.

Kwame closed off by adding, “The beauty of having someone on this journey is that with every step, we learn more, we create more and we love more.. Together!”.

Chelsea then unveiled the same photos of her and Kwame to her 614K Instagram followers and said, “Two years ago today we stood up at that alter and said our I-do’s. It was so stormy and rainy that day but I still remember how during our vows the sun came out and shined upon us”.

“It was overwhelming with so many curious and hopeful eyes watching, but in that moment time stopped. It was just you and me in the world. My mind fast forwarded in a split second to us in 60 years, in the nursing home still laughing, singing AND coordinating our outfits HA!”.

Griffin then lovingly wrote, “Now two years in, my love for you is deeper and more vast. You are my best friend and I thank god for you everyday in the happy times, tough times and everything in-between. I love you so much, happy anniversary baby!”.

As well as celebrating two years of marriage, Chelsea and Kwame recently announced the exciting news that they had bought a house together, admitting, “It was not an easy road but we are blessed beyond measure that we had each other. We are looking forward to creating memories in our new home!”.