Love is Blind’s Chelsea celebrates ‘small moments’ with Kwame

Chelsea Griffin is celebrating a special milestone with her husband Kwame Appiah.

Chelsea and Kwame first met and tied the knot during season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show Love is Blind.

More than two years later, the couple are still happily in love and bought their first home together earlier this year.

As they prepare to spend their first Christmas in their new house, Chelsea has opened up about the ‘small’ but meaningful milestones she has reached with Kwame after dreaming about them ‘her whole life’.

After putting their Christmas lights up, Chelsea took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of their festive-looking home to her 619K followers.

She wrote, “Our Christmas lights are up. I shed a little tear seeing them on our house for the first time”.

Credit: Chelsea Griffin Instagram

“I love them so much and the life I'm creating with Kwame. It may seem silly to others but there's been so many small moments lately that I've dreamt about my whole life”.

“And in my past there were times when I wasn't sure that I believed I would have this life with the person I love”.

Chelsea went on to admit, “Despite all the challenging parts and chapters, I'm so grateful. Never lose hope, trust there is a plan for you”.

When announcing the wonderful news that they bought a home together in April of this year, the reality stars confessed, “One of the best Birthday gifts to ourselves….We are excited to share that we BOUGHT A HOUSE!!!”.

“It was not an easy road but we are blessed beyond measure that we had each other. We are looking forward to creating memories in our new home! We appreciate all your good vibes as we pack and move this week!!”.