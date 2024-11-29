Love Is Blind’s Alexa Lemieux shares sweet insight after birth of first child

Alexa Lemieux has been looking back on an important day in her life!

On July 31 of this year, the former Love Is Blind star welcomed her first child into the world with her husband, Brennon Lemieux.

The couple – who first met and tied the knot during season three of Love Is Blind – are now parents to their daughter Vienna.

Several months on from her baby girl’s birth, Alexa has now revealed an emotional insight into her pregnancy journey with Vienna.

Yesterday (November 28), in celebration of Thanksgiving, the 30-year-old took to Instagram to post several adorable pictures of the family-of-three dressed up for the festive season.

In her caption, Alexa revealed that November 28 will always be a special date for her.

“One year ago today, I found out I was pregnant with our precious daughter,” the reality star penned in an emotional message.

“All of my hopes, dreams, wishes, and prayers came true in one moment. To say I’m thankful this year is an understatement,” Alexa continued.

“Wishing everyone a very happy thanksgiving,” the mother-of-one added.

Many of Alexa’s followers have since been sending her their well-wishes, with one commenting: “She’s such a copy and paste of her dada.”

“Be stilllllll my heart!!!!!!!! You’re such an amazing mama,” another praised.

“She’s the cutest! Love your cute family!” a third fan added.

On August 15, Alexa and Brennon announced Vienna’s birth, making her the second baby to be born through a Love Is Blind marriage.

“Our perfect daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, born July 31, 2024. She has mommy’s hair and daddy’s dimples and we couldn’t be more in love,” they wrote at the time.

After initially confirming her pregnancy in January, Alexa went on to reveal that the couple had struggled with fertility issues, and subsequently underwent “two failed IUI treatments”.

She wrote: “They say when you least expect it, it will happen. This journey has been one of the hardest things I have ever been through, but it was worth the wait."