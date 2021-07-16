Bye bye shine! 7 primers to suit oily-skinned girls

Us oily skin girls know the struggle; You've applied a full face of makeup for the night out and by the time you're in the restaurant or pub, half of it has melted down your face and you're shining brighter than the sun under the restaurants unforgiving overhead lights. It's incredibly frustrating, especially when we've put so much effort into our look.

It pays to invest in a really good primer when you have oily skin – if nothing else, you'll save on the extreme amounts of powder you have to use! But lots of primers claim to work for 'all skin types' – but oily skin is a breed of its own. We need heavy-duty, long-wearing, oil-absorbing primers that will last us from sun up to after sundown. Especially nowadays with masks, SPF and summer heat all contributing to our messy skin situation.

Check out our favourite primers for oily skin below, so you never end up with clumped foundation again.

This oil-free, mattifying primer instantly blurs flaws, reduces the appearance of pores and controls oil for up to 8 hours, making it the perfect product for all my fellow oily-skin beauties out there! It dramatically reduces the look of pores while smoothing and prepping skin for flawless makeup application. It has a smooth-glide texture and water-resistant formula that reduces shine and controls oil without drying, leaving a soft, even finish, which is exactly the kind of long wear we need for partying the night away!

What’s more, is that this primer is an Allure Best of Beauty winner, as it works for all skin types – but is ideal for oily and combination skin. It pairs best with liquid or cream foundation and is defiantly worth a try if you’re at your wits’ end with oily skin.

Okay, this is definitely one of my favourite primers of all time for pore minimisation. The smoothing face primer targets pores and leaves skin super smooth! Benefits Porefessional Original Primer is another one that’s great for the oily skinned gals, as it keeps your makeup in place all day long, even with added products like moisturisers and SPF beneath it. Minimise the appearance of pores, smooths out fine lines and creating a flawless evened skin tone. This primer contains antioxidant vitamins A, C & E, the skin remains protected from any radicals, creating a matte and smooth finish.

Another one that I’ve tried out recently, the NO. 7 primer was gorgeous for summer if you’re looking for more sheer coverage. It gives a subtle glow to the skin while shielding from unwelcome oiliness and keeps your makeup in place for the hot summer days. I liked combining this with my moisturiser to create a nice glowy base for the day, leaving your skin perfectly smooth and even all day long.

This oil-controlling primer leaves skin with an amazing velvety feeling after application that actively blurs pores and fixes makeup in place. Definitely the heavier duty end of these primers, it’s up there with the Benefit Porefessional in terms of oil-absorbing powder complexes. Instantly minimises pores, it mattifies the skin to help control oily-looking shine all day.

People with oily skin are often advised to stay away from so-called ‘dewy’ or ‘glowy’ products. But oily skin can be dulled too and need a little pick me up – and shine and glow are not the same thing. In terms of practicality, sure, these products generally aren’t designed for long wear on oily skin in the same way that the Max Factor and Benefit are, but dull, dehydrated skin needs a little dewiness too. The Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow face primer features ingredients to give your complexion an instant pick-me-up to create an effortlessly dewy look. 100% of users agreed that their skin was radiant and appeared more youthful after applying Wonderglow – the soft-focus and illuminating ingredients makes pores appear smoother.

Clarins can always be counted on for effective formulas and stunning results. So it’s unsurprising that this vegan product visibly reduces the appearance of pores for smoother, clearer skin. Excess sebum is absorbed and skin is matte and silky soft. The pink stick texture smoothes over the skin upon application and transforms into a gentle, non-oily sensation. Made with organic strawberry tree extract and chrysin, it tightens pores and reduces skin shine – exactly what you need for a full day of makeup-wearing.

Ideal for creating instant flawlessness on the go, this magic stick blurs the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles when applied under or over makeup. With a seamlessly comfortable, non-tacky feel, the oil-free formula absorbs excess oil to leave a smooth matte finish. Our on-the-go hero, this stick is super handy to throw in your bag to have for last-minute plans or shiny emergencies!