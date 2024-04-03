Love Is Blind stars react as Giannina Gibelli gives birth to first child

Giannina Gibelli is now a mum!

The former Love Is Blind star has announced the birth of her first child, alongside her partner Blake Horstmann. The couple are now parents to a beautiful baby boy.

Giannina, who found fame on the first season of the hit Netflix series, took to social media yesterday evening to confirm her little one’s arrival.

On her Instagram page, the 31-year-old posted several black-and-white images from her son’s birth, including a few of Giannina cradling him in her arms.

“His first breath took ours away,” she gushed at the beginning of her caption, before going on to confirm her son’s name and birth date.

“meet Heath Orion Horstmann born on Good Friday 3/29/24,” Giannina penned, adding: “everyone is home happy and healthy — his pregnancy and birth were a dream come true.”

The reality star concluded her message by writing: “our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better. thank you for all of the love and well wishes, Heath has so many people who love him. we’re parents!”

Following her sweet announcement, many of Giannina’s fellow Love Is Blind alumni have been taking to her comments section to congratulate her.

“So precious!!!! Congratulations you guys!!!!!!” replied Alexa Lemieux, who is also expecting her first child with her husband Brennon.

“Gasp!!! So beautiful. Congratulations to you all!” commented season four star Chelsea Griffin Appiah.

“Congratulations GiGi,” added Lauren Speed-Hamilton, who appeared in Love Is Blind’s first season with Giannina.

Giannina and Blake first met in 2021, during filming of the first season of All Star Shore. However, the pair’s romance did not begin until the end of that same year.

In November 2023, Giannina delighted her fanbase when she revealed the news that she was expecting her first child with Blake.

“first comes love, then comes baby H,” she teased at the time on Instagram.

“we’re so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!” she added.